The governing Liberals shot down a Tory motion Wednesday that would have suspended Chief Electoral Officer Bruce Chaulk during an investigation into the provincial election. Instead, the Liberals created a new all-party committee on modernizing the Elections Act, arguing they didn’t want to prejudge any court challenges that name Chaulk as a defendant. The Liberals will hold the majority on the nine-person committee, and that has the Tories and NDP accusing the government of controlling the process. NTV’s Michael Connors reports.