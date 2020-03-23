The new leader and premier of Newfoundland and Labrador won’t be selected on May 9. The Liberal Party of Newfoundland and Labrador has suspended its leadership race, as concerns rise over the spread of COVID-19.

The Liberal Party is suspending the leadership race effective noon today. #nlpoli — Michael Connors (@MikeConnors) March 23, 2020

The party announced today that the two candidates, Andrew Furey and John Abbott, will have to cease all campaigning activities as of noon today.

The party’s leadership election committee says it will continue to monitor the situation on a daily basis.