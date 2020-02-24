The Liberal party will elect a new leader and premier to replace Dwight Ball on May 9.

The party unveiled the rules for its leadership process Monday morning. The deadline for nominations is noon on March 6 and the entrance fee for candidates is $25,000. The leadership convention will be held in St. John’s May 8-9 with the winner announced May 9.

The voting process will be the same as the last leadership race in 2013. Candidates will have until April 4 to sign up registered voters. Each registered member and supporter of the party will be able vote for the leader on a ranked ballot. When votes are counted, each of the province’s 40 districts will be weighted equally using a point system. The first candidate to get 20,001 out of 40,000 points will win.

“I am pleased to launch the beginning of the 2020 Leadership Election. I look forward to an exciting process that will be engage party supporters and the general public across Newfoundland and Labrador,” Liberal party president John Allan said in a news release.