The governing Liberals still lead in support among decided voters, according to the latest opinion poll from MQO Research.

MQO surveyed 600 people by telephone from April 21 to May 13. Among decided voters, 44 per cent said they would vote Liberal, 36 per cent would vote PC, and 16 per cent would vote NDP. Three per cent chose “other”. There was little change in the numbers from the last MQO poll in January. The margin of error for 370 decided respondents is +/-5.1 percentage points 19 times out of 20.

There was a 5 percentage point increase in the undecided rate, which now stands at 41 per cent.

Numbers released by MQO Research o on Monday showed that PC leader Ches Crosbie was slightly ahead of Premier Dwight Ball in the public’s preference for premier. In today’s numbers, Ball’s leadership rating stood at 4.8 out of 10, which was unchanged from the last poll.

MQO also surveyed respondents on how they would vote in a federal election. On that question, 57 per cent said they would vote Liberal, 29 per cent would vote Conservative, 11 per cent would vote NDP and 1 per cent would vote for the Green Party. That marked a 13-point drop for the Liberals and an 8-point increase for the Conservatives since January. The margin of error for the decided sample of 411 is 4.8 percentage points 19 times out of 20.

Thirty-three per cent of all respondents were undecided.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had a leadership rating of 5.2 out of 10, which was down by 0,9 from the last poll.