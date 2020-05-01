The Liberal Party is keeping the leadership race in pause mode for at least another week and a half.

The party announced Friday the suspension of the race will continue and the decision will be revisited on May 11. The party first suspended the race March 23 because of the province’s public health emergency.

“We wish to thank Dr. Fitzgerald, Minister Haggie, Premier Ball and the All- Party Committee for their continued leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said leadership committee co-chair John Samms. “We also wish to thank the frontline healthcare workers and all essential workers who continue to work through these challenging times.”

May 11 also happens to be the day the province is set to move from Alert Level 5 to Alert Level 4 if its COVID-19 indicators remain positive.

“As we have stated, public health has been top of mind in our deliberations and will continue to be as we move forward,” said committee co-chair Sarah Pinsent. “We will continue to monitor the situation in our province and update the public on our decisions accordingly.”

Andrew Furey and John Abbott are the two candidates running to replace Dwight Ball as Liberal leader.