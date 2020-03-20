Internal pressure is mounting within the Liberal party to pause the leadership race during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rodney Mercer has resigned as chief returning officer for the leadership election to return to his executive position with the Liberal party. Mercer told NTV News that the decision to continue with the leadership vote in the current circumstances doesn’t sit right with him.

“I urge our board to do the right thing and postpone the election until this crisis has passed,” Mercer wrote in his resignation letter.

Liberal MHA Pam Parsons is also speaking out publicly. She told NTV that her priority right now is responding to her constituents’ needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Politics has taken a back seat here,” she said. “We have to get through this crisis first and foremost before anything is on the table.”

Liberal leadership candidate Andrew Furey had defended the decision to proceed with the leadership vote on Thursday, but on Friday he released a new statement.

“Given the evolving nature of our circumstances, if the party decides to pause the leadership, my campaign would fully support their decision and would reach out immediately to discuss options on the way forward – always keeping the health and safety of Newfoundlanders and Labradorians at the forefront,” he said. “We unequivocally support any measures that keep people safe and know that it is incumbent on each of us to conduct ourselves with the utmost caution to help stem the spread of this virus.”