Liberal leadership race still is full steam ahead with a virtual vote and no physical convention.

The party says significant modifications will be made to the race during the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be no gathering of people at a convention on May 8-9. The campaign and convention will be entirely online. The winner will still be announced May 9.

The Liberal party gives its update on the Liberal leadership race. Party President John Allan is in self-isolation after having returned from out of country. #nlpoli pic.twitter.com/01gOC0DRjD — Michael Connors (@MikeConnors) March 18, 2020

Liberal leadership candidate John Abbott was disappointed by the result. He had called for the leadership race to be suspended during the pandemic. He believes the decision to proceed is insensitive to the current circumstances.

But rival candidate Andrew Furey said in a statement that he would be OK with proceeding with a virtual leadership race.

“An important distinction to make at this time is that while the ballot for the Liberal Leadership is typically conducted concurrently with the AGM the actual vote is conducted 100% by phone and online,” Furey said. “That means that people who sign up to support the party are able vote in the comfort and safety of their own homes during these uncertain times. This process has the potential to offer democracy at home.”