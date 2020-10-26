Liberal MHA Perry Trimper announced Monday he is withdrawing from his nomination to run in the next provincial election.

Trimper apologized last week for comments about people with addictions choosing risky lifestyles in connection with a video of a troubling arrest in Labrador. Premier Andrew Furey later said Trimper was taking time to reflect.

On Monday, Trimper released a statement saying he was bowing out of the next election and resigning his position as parliamentary secretary and special advisor to the premier on climate change.

“Being elected to serve the people of Lake Melville as their representative in the House of Assembly has been a tremendous honour,” Trimper said in a statement. “An honour that has been bestowed on me twice. I have served in Cabinet as Minister responsible for several departments and twice been appointed by my peers to serve as the Speaker. I represented my Province in successful deliberations with Turkey, and represented the ‘Dominion of Newfoundland’ at the centenary of the Battle of the Somme. In Lake Melville, my office has worked through a myriad of issues from individuals, to organizations to addressing so much of the challenge facing Labrador. I am proud of the progress both in my District and across the Province.

“With progress and change comes challenge. I feel I have advanced the challenges before Lake Melville as far as I can take them at this time. It is important that someone else be ready to support Premier Andrew Furey and the Liberal Party of Newfoundland and Labrador. I therefore, will be withdrawing my nomination as the Liberal Candidate for the District of Lake Melville, for the next election. I will continue to focus on supporting the people of Lake Melville, so will resign from my roles as Parliamentary Secretary in Education and Finance, and as Special Advisor to the Premier on Climate Change.

Finally I would like to thank my wife, Caroline Hong, and my constituency assistant, Bonnie Learning, as well as my supporters throughout Lake Melville and the Province. There is still plenty of work to do, and I will do what I can to assist.”

“I will be making no further public comment on this matter.”