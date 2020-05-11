The Liberal leadership race remains on hold for at least another two weeks as the party continues to assess the public health emergency.

Candidate John Abbott has also been reprimanded for issuing a news release Sunday night, violating a media blackout while the race is suspended.

The party says Abbott has been served a written reprimand after violating section 2 (a) of its supplementary leadership rules, which prohibit campaign related media commentary except that which had been related to the original decision to suspend on March 23, 2020, which is defined in Rule 1: