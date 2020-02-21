The Liberal caucus has released a statement rejecting reports of a coalition potentially involving Liberal MHAs.

“The entire Liberal caucus unequivocally and with certainty advise that they are united and solidly supportive of this government,” the statement said. “The rumours and conjecture surrounding a coalition that comprises of liberal caucus members is false and misleading.”

Liberal Caucus Chair Derrick Bragg said: “All members of caucus have spoken. This is a political rumour and a wrong one at that. All of Caucus is looking forward to the next session of the House of Assembly due to begin March 2, 2020, and in carrying out the agenda of the Government for the betterment of the people of the province.‎”