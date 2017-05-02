A proposal by the Liberal caucus would see MHAs eligible to collect pension benefits after just two years of service.

The 13-page proposal was presented to the House of Assembly Management Commission on March 15. An independent group called the Members Compensation Review Committee (MCRC) had recommended changes last fall to reduce the $100-million liability in the pension plan. But in December, the Management Commission altered the recommendation by grandfathering in the rookie class of MHAs under the old rules at an extra cost of $3.6 million.

After controversy erupted, the Management Commission rescinded that vote.

The Liberal caucus came back with a proposal in March to convert the plan from defined benefit to defined contribution at a savings of $5.2 million.

The proposal includes an actuarial opinion with side-by-side comparisons of the MCRC model and the Liberal caucus model. The Liberal plan offers reduced benefits, but not in all cases.

Under the Liberal proposal, an MHA’s pension would become vested after just two years of service. Under the MCRC plan, MHAs would not become eligible for benefits until they had completed five years of service and had been elected twice.

The Liberal plan also sets the retirement age at 55, down from age 60 in the MCRC plan.

The Management Commission deferred voting on the new proposal because the Tories and NDP were upset about how the Liberal plan was presented. The opposition parties want to know how the government caucus was able to pay for an actuarial study, and if their own caucuses can present separate pension proposals.

Government House Leader Andrew Parsons promised to provide a technical briefing before the next commission meeting. A date for that meeting has not yet been set.

The MHA pension proposal can be found online at http://www.assembly.nl.ca/mancomm/bm/2016-17/MorneauShepellReportMarch2017.pdf.