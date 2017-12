Liberal candidate Churence Rogers won the federal by-election in Bonavista-Burin-Trinity on Monday night.

With almost all polls reporting, Rogers was elected with 69 per cent of the vote. Conservative candidate Mike Windsor finished second with 23 per cent of the vote, New Democrat Tyler Downey had 5 per cent, Libertarian Shane Stapleton had 2 per cent, and Green Party candidate had 1 per cent of the vote.