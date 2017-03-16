Lewisporte woman wakes up to find man in her hospital bed

Beverly Day was admitted to hospital in Grand Falls-Windsor on Feb. 19, suffering from a heart attack. But during her stay she got another scare when she awoke to discover a man had gotten into her bed.

That was about the extent of the incident, but it was scary for Ms. Day and her family. She was also shocked when the staff kept him in the room until the next day, when her daughter requested he be moved.

Central Health says they’ve had a mixed-gender policy since 2014, but Ms. Day says the problem is that dementia and Alzheimers patients are not being cared for separately from acute care patients.

