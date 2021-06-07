Effective 12:01 a.m., communities in the Lewisporte to Summerford area of the province will return to Alert Level 2, Public Health announced Monday.

That includes the communities of Sandy Cove, Laurenceton, Burnt Arm, Brown’s Arm, Porterville, Stanhope, Lewisporte, Embree, Little Burnt Bay, Michael’s Harbour, Campbellton, Comfort Cove-Newstead, Loon Bay, Baytona, Birchy Bay, Boyd’s Cove, Norris Arm North, Norris Arm South, Sandy Point, Summerford and Cottlesville.

Public Health says change in alert level is happening based on the investigation to date and the epidemiology in the region. While a source has not yet been determined, the risk to the public is deemed low.