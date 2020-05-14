Lewisporte RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying an individual involved in a break and enter at Baytona Gas Bar and Convenience Store in Baytona.

Police say the break and enter occurred sometime between 1:00 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. on April 30.

The individual gained entry into the building through a wall and stole various items including a large quantity of cigarettes, non-prescription drugs and sealskin mittens.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lewisporte RCMP at 709-535-8637.