31 year-old Travis Firmage appeared in court on Tuesday to answer to charges regarding a fatal accident involving a transport truck on the Trans-Canada. The Lethbridge man was charged with operating over the legal limit and impaired driving causing death. The accident claimed the life of 25 year old passenger Calvin Tobin just outside of Clarenville on August 1st. The driver of the 18 wheeler was sent to hospital with serious injuries. He was treated and released. Travis Firmage will be back in court at a later date, he has since been released from Police custody on conditions bound by court.

