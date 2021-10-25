Torngat Mountains MHA Lela Evans quit the PC caucus Monday morning and will sit in the House of Assembly as an independent.

Evans sent a letter to Opposition Leader David Brazil saying she has come to believe the PC party is not the right fit for her and her district. She thanked the PC caucus for its support over the past two years, but Evans believes stepping away from the party will allow her to remain true to herself and her district. She plans to continue to “expose the long history of provincial government neglect that has resulted in the large gaps in services and infrastructure.”

Evans was first elected in 2019 and was re-elected in 2021. There are now four independents sitting in the House of Assembly.