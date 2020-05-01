The provincial government announced a number of changes at the Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation to help support businesses through the COVID-19 pandemic.

In support of licensees, which includes lounges, bars and restaurants, effective immediately the NLC will waive liquor license fees for the 2020-21 fiscal year. Also, the NLC will work with the licensee community to return general list product in an effort to help with working capital. The NLC is also temporarily waiving warehousing service fees for microbrewers with annual production of 1,000 hectoliters or less for those who use the NLC’s distribution network.

To further assist the province’s beverage industry, the NLC has been approved to implement a wholesale pricing discount for licensees, by providing a five per cent discount for wines and spirits, and ready to drink beverages.

Additionally, government has approved an increase in product commission discounts for craft breweries, wineries, distilleries and cideries producing 1,000 hectoliters or less to 55 per cent for non-NLC distributed products.

Government has also approved a temporary regulatory change to permit ferment-on premise operations (U-Brew) to bottle beverages for their customers that started batches of wine or beer prior to the COVID-19 health restrictions. Additional initiatives can be found in the backgrounder below.

Minister Osborne has also committed to bringing legislation forward that will allow for the temporary direct sale of alcohol to customers by restaurants and other licensed establishments that sell prepared meals for takeout/curbside pick-up and delivery.

This legislation will also include changes to allow brewers, wineries and distilleries the ability to offer home delivery.