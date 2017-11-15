The province could see its first legislation for legal marijuana sales this fall. Justice Minister Andrew Parsons says the bill is in the advanced stages. Meanwhile, he is ready to unveil Bill 24, which will create a Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT), a civilian-led body to investigate deaths or other serious incidents involving police actions. Using SIRTs for such investigations was a key recommendation of the Barry Inquiry into the shooting death of Don Dunphy. NTV’s Michael Connors reports.

-Advertisement-