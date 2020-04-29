To engage workers and but protect their privacy, NTV’s Leila Beaudoin reached out to them via outreach program S.H.O.P. Their responses are here, but names have been changed to protect their identity.

When COVID-19 hit, for most of us the ‘new’ reality was an adjustment. Moving home with a box of office supplies. Zoom meeting calls instead of in person office chats. More Netflix, less time driving. It’s still tough, but for some sex workers the past few pandemic months have been a nightmare.

Sex worker Leslie says she does not feel safe: “People are becoming more aggressive than normal.” Leslie works in St.John’s, she’s a mother in her 40s and is struggling to make ends meet amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some sex workers, like Leslie, are experiencing an increase in gender-based violence during the COVID-19 pandemic. Others lost their income overnight. On top of that, they do not have access to the Federal Government’s Canadian Emergency Response Benefit.

COVID-19 crisis has made existing problems worse

“This crisis has actually exasperated existing problems of inequality,” says Heather Jarvis. Jarvis is a program coordinator with S.H.O.P. (The Safe Harbour Outreach Project). She’s been working with the sex work advocacy program since 2015 and says the unfair treatment of sex work has always been a problem, but now the criminalization of sex work is making things incredibly difficult for the people who do that to make a living during a pandemic.

Jarvis says some marginalized workers – like sex workers, migrants and Indigenous peoples – aren’t being recognized in Canada’s COVID-19 plan.

Sex workers can’t get funding

The problem is the Canadian Emergency Response Benefit. Apart from not qualifying, some sex workers do not have access to banking, a phone or the internet to set up a CRA account, and there’s the risk of outing clients and losing other income supports.

Some workers like Vanessa have made that choice. But others are still working. For some of them that has become risker than usual. With some clients now demanding higher risk services for a lower price.

Fundraising to keep people safe

Across Canada organizations like S.H.O.P. have taken matters into their owns hands to make up for this Federal shortfall. Locally, Jarvis and her team are doing some essential street outreach to engage women still engaged in survival sex work. Jarvis says they are giving workers smartphones and two-month phone plans to help them stay safe, navigate isolation, resources and gender-based violence.

“We need them [the Federal Government] to listen to the communities on the ground who say these plans do not include us.”

Jarvis says a harm-reduction plan is needed. Alongside other Canadian groups she’s calling on the Federal and Provincial government to consult with organizations when making its COVID-19 plans. If not, more sex workers will find themselves in more desperate situations.

Here is a transcript of the interview sent to a select group of sex workers working in St.John’s. Their names have been changed to protect their privacy.

ABOUT THESE WOMEN:

Leslie is a mother in her 40s who has been in the industry 20 years, doing sex work independently through incalls and some outcalls. She is proud to be a friend and helper to many other women in the sex trade, offering whatever she can when other working girls need it.

Vanessa is a queer woman who been working for 5 years during full contact sex work, mainly working on her own, with a bit of time years ago in a local massage parlour. She is a climate activist, passionate about cooking, and has volunteered offering free meals to people in need. With the COVID-19 pandemic she is currently not working.

Lydia as been involved in sex work for four years, working in massage parlours, working on her own in her apartment, and on Long’s Hill in warmer weather. Pulling on her lived experience she is an advocate for sex worker rights, mental health and addictions, and for increasing supports for women and their families.

Luna has been a sex worker for the past three years, and began working independently then worked in various massage parlors around town for about a year. She has since gone back to independent and online work, specializing in dominatrix and fetish work. Due to the current pandemic she have switched almost exclusively to working online.

QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS:

How do changes like the ones happening right now, self-isolation, people not working impact your work?

Leslie: Everyone is scared to do anything, and the women who are, there are men [clients] that are offering $5-10 for everything and all services. Plus with the shortage of food to the food banks now, and low income people who can’t get to any soup kitchens that are shut down. It’s getting scary.

Vanessa: I’ve stopped seeing clients because it’s not safe for me and it’s irresponsible toward my clients if I could be infecting them. I’m also getting far fewer clients contacting me to begin with. My work is gone.

Lydia: Self isolation has me to a place right now where I cannot really provide services and clients aren’t looking for services, leaving me financially struggling. Where most of the city is shut down right now everyone is struggling financially because most people don’t have spending money in their pockets past basic rent, bills, food.

Luna: Surprisingly the services I provide are still in high demand, the pandemic hasn’t really impacted that. But my comfort providing those services has changed. I haven’t been able to work much as I worry about potentially getting sick. There have been instances where people have tried to not disclose the fact they are supposed to be in quarantine, and since then I have been wary to take on any new clients.

Do you feel safe?

Leslie: I do not feel safe one bit, for this is the time that people are becoming more aggressive than normal.

Vanessa: No. And to be clear it has nothing to do with my work or my clients and everything to do with a virus terrorizing the planet. I’m not working online because regardless of what you’re doing online, there is still a risk. Online is forever – people can save videos, take screenshots, and it doesn’t feel safe.

Lydia: I feel safe to a certain extent, as long as I am home following restrictions and not taking clients. But when I need to go to any store I get fearful. And I don’t feel financially safe, especially thinking about the weeks ahead.

Luna: No. I feel the pressure to make the money I need but I don’t feel safe doing so.

What would make you feel better?

Leslie: It’s hard knowing what would make me feel better. I need food for my small child and myself.

Vanessa: Testing the entire population of St. John’s/the province so we know who does and doesn’t have covid-19 and act accordingly. Anything short of that and you’re playing Russian roulette with each client. I would feel better if more emergency funds were available to people like us without huge barriers, which would relieve the need to think about seeing clients when things get tough.

Lydia: I wish we knew the timeline on how long we’d have to isolate, how long businesses would be closed, how long I’d be out of work, how long until the government allows women like me to apply for emergency funds. Not knowing is really scary.

Luna: I don’t think there’s anything that would. I likely won’t feel better until the pandemic has run its course.

Tell me what you think is important for sex workers during this time.

Leslie: For so many sex workers the sex trade is their only source of income. Many are not on income support or other government programs and they need financial security even to eat, let alone any addictions they might have – for that they will find another means doing what they have to do to survive, and that will not be good over all.

Vanessa: We need to be included as workers in our society and given the same financial assistance as anyone else. When you means test support you guarantee some people will slip through the cracks. In a global pandemic we shouldn’t be pedantic about who gets help, everyone needs it. If you’re upset about incredibly vulnerable people struggling to survive during a pandemic getting a bit of extra money to make ends meet, you need to re-evaluate your morals. The lower end of society always seems to be targeted, and there is a real stigma that is being reproduced in the relief bills and funds we’re seeing, suggesting that ‘work’ is the only important thing in the world, and if you don’t meet an expectation of productive traditional work, you’re expendable – like stay at home moms and caregivers, sex workers, migrants, artists, people depending on bartering to survive.

Also, we need to be fully informed of the nature of this virus so sex workers can make wise decisions.

Lydia: I think it’s important we take as many precautions as we can during this time, and reach out if you need help as much as you can. It’s important we look out for each other and encourage other sex workers to do what you can to can to keep your mind mentally well, whether that means counselling, colouring, going on a walk adventure on your own, etc. Times like these are hard on every single one of us as individuals but it’s even more of a struggle for us as sex workers because the reality is we have too few options right now. Most of us in this industry aren’t working or getting paid, and most of the nice clients who could send money to help are waiting on EI or they’re focused on saving whatever extra money they have. This is all a huge impact on me, my income, and all sex workers. I worry about other sex workers I know and that I don’t know. These women can’t avail of services they usually can, they may need new housing, or get out from a violent situation like I have in the past, they can’t access proper healthcare, they are worried about their hydro being cut off, and they just don’t know what to do and the government isn’t giving people options.

Luna: We need access to the same supports as others who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic. It’s also important for us to increase the safety measures we take during this time, extra client screening specifically is very important.