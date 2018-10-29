There could be a verdict in the Max Vivian sexual assault causing bodily harm trial as early as tomorrow. He is accused of a violent sexual assault three years ago, but says the sex was consensual. Today, 28-year-old took the stand in his own defense . His recollection of the events that led to the charges three years ago are vastly different from those of the complainant. He admits to an online relationship and the complainant coming to his home, but says he didn’t get any indication that she wasn’t into the sex. While she says she left the first night, Vivian says she stayed as planned until the weekend. That is something that is supported by taxi records. He says the only time they left his apartment over the three days was to have a cigarette. He said after the first night, she slept on the living room couch because she told him he tossed and turned so much she couldn’t get a good sleep. Vivian says they hugged when it was time for her to leave after the three days. Tomorrow lawyers are expected to present their final arguments, followed by the judges instructions. Jury deliberation could begin by lunchtime.

