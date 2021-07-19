There are serious allegations of sexual assault by a member of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary. A prominent Mount Pearl lawyer is investigating allegations from two women who say they were sexually assaulted by an RNC officer after being picked up in downtown St. John’s and given a lift home. Lawyer Lynn Moore is seeking more information. In a statement, the RNC says it encourages survivors of violence to come forward.

The current allegations are not related to the previous case against disgraced RNC officer Carl Douglas Snelgrove.