Lawyer recommends psychiatric assessment for teen charged with murder

Graham Veitch, 18, was back in provincial court Thursday morning, one day ahead of his scheduled appearance.

Lawyer Jason Edwards recommended that Veitch, his client, undergo a psychiatric assessment to confirm if he is fit to stand trial.

Veitch was arrested Sunday evening when police responded to an assault with a weapon in Logy-Bay-Middle Cove-Outer Cove.

The teenager was then charged with the first-degree murder for the death of 55-year-old David Collins. Veitch was also charged with three counts of assault with a weapon. It’s alleged Veitch assaulted his mother, brother and a police officer with a hammer.

Veitch is also charged with motor-vehicle theft and evading police after allegedly stealing Collins’ car, forcing the RNC to ram Veitch off the road.

Vetich will be back in court for his previously scheduled appearance Friday morning.