The investigation into inmate Jonathan Henoche’s death is complete and will be forwarded to the Department of Justice for review, according to lawyer Bob Buckingham.

It’s been exactly one year since Jonathan Henoche was found dead inside a cell at Her Majesty’s Penitentiary in St. John’s following an incident with corrections officers.

Henoche was on remand awaiting his first-degree murder trial for the death of 88-year-old Regula Schule in 2019.