Jonathan Henoche, who was charged with murder for the death of Regula Schule in 2018, is the inmate who died at Her Majesty’s Penitentiary on Wednesday. A violent altercation occurred between two corrections officers and Henoche before his death. Henoche’s lawyer, Bob Buckingham is calling for a public inquiry, but Justice Minister Andrew Parsons wants to wait for the result of the investigation first. NTV’s David Salter reports.

