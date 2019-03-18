Placentia Bay Ocean Enterprises, in partnership with Norwegian company Aqualine, has chosen Lawn on the Burin Peninsula as the site for construction of sea farm cages for the aquaculture industries. NTV’s Ross Tilley reports.
