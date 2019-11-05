The Newfoundland and Labrador Law Society is giving its support to the idea of a law school at Memorial University.

The MUN Senate, the university’s governing body for academic matters, endorsed the proposal at the beginning of the year.

“The Law Society also has a general obligation to promote access by the public to legal services in both the civil and criminal justice systems,” the society said in a statement. “In accordance with this mandate, the Law Society supports the establishment of a Law Faculty at Memorial University.”

The Law Society lists multiple impacts a law school could have in the province, including the potential to increase affordability of legal education for local students as potential members of the Law Society.

“The Law Society believes that a Law Faculty at Memorial University will enhance access to legal education by residents of the Province and has the potential to give rise to real and tangible opportunities and benefits for the public and members of the Law Society.”

Memorial University says, “We continue to work on the proposal for a faculty of law at Memorial and we are pleased to see the statement of support from the Law Society of Newfoundland and Labrador. The statement highlights key benefits of the addition of a law faculty at Memorial, which extend not only to students aspiring to practice law, but also to the community, the province and beyond.” Adding, “Support from the legal community is vital, and this is certainly a positive step towards the establishment of a faculty of law in the province.”

The proposed law school would have 18 facility members and more than 100 students. The university maintains it would be cost neutral, developing the proposal with an eye to tuition at approximately $18,000. The proposed Law School for MUN will have to be approved by the Board of Regions.