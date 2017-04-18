The Law Society has again imposed sanctions against well-known St. John’s lawyer Owen Myers.

The Law Society determined that Myers failed to keep a client inf

ormed on the status of his file, and failed to attend hearings or file documents in compliance with a court order.

An adjudication tribunal said Myers’ conduct undermines the very essence of professional honesty, integrity and duty owed to a client and is in breach of the code of professional conduct.

In 1995, Myler’s license to practice law was suspended for five years following complaints from lawyers and clients about his drinking. In 2007, Myers lost his driver’s license for two years and was handed a six-month conditional sentence for impaired driving causing bodily harm.