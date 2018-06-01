A new opinion poll shows the Liberals and Tories are statistically tied among voters.

The poll was conducted by Abacus Data and surveyed 800 people in the province, both online and by telephone.

Exactly 24 per cent said they would vote PC if an election were held today. Twenty two per cent would vote for the governing Liberals, and 13 per cent would vote NDP. However, 41 per cent were undecided.

The poll doesn’t report a margin of error because of its online component, but 800 people would equate to plus or minus 3.5 percentage points 19 times out of 20.