The latest polling numbers from MQO Research show the Liberals widening their lead in Newfoundland and Labrador since the last poll in August.

If a provincial election were held today, 65 per cent of decided voters would support the Liberals, while 22 per cent would vote PC and 11 per cent would vote NDP. The margin of error for that question was plus or minus 5.7 percentage points 19 times out of 20.

Back in August, 53 per cent supported the Liberals and 33 per cent supported the Tories.

MQO asked two more questions for NTV News. Among all respondents, 53 per cent prefer Liberal leader Andrew Furey as premier, 14 per cent prefer PC leader Ches Crosbie, 8 per cent prefer NDP leader Alison Coffin, and 1 per cent prefer NL Alliance leader Graydon Pelley. Twenty-three per cent either didn’t know or wouldn’t say. The margin of error for that question is plus or minus 4.9 percentage points 19 times out of 20.

When asked to assess the provincial government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, 92 per cent were satisfied, while 8 per cent were dissatisfied. Only 1 per cent didn’t know.

Four hundred people were surveyed by telephone Dec. 8-20 and the margin of error for the last two questions is plus or minus 4.9 percentage points 19 times out of 20.