Firefighters were called to a home on Avondale Place in the west end of St. John’s shortly before 11:00 Tuesday night.

They were responding to a report of a garage on fire.

When they arrived on the scene they found a home with a ground floor garage engulfed in flames, a car in the driveway in front of the garage and a car in the garage, one of which is now completely destroyed, the second damaged.

Four people were at home at the time. Three adults and a child were all able to escape. One male was checked out at the scene for smoke inhalation but didn’t go to hospital.

Firefighters were able to safely rescue a pet Guinea Pig from the home.

Damage is extensive.

There is no word at this time as to the cause.