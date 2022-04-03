Firefighters were called to a two-storey wooden home in a row of nine attached homes on Coronation Street around 11:15 Saturday night.

Upon arriving they were met with heavy fire and smoke. One person was still inside; a second man had escaped.

Firefighters were able to make a quick attack and located the man inside. He was taken to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Two fire stations responded to the initial call. A third was quickly called in.

Fires in older, attached homes are both dangerous and difficult to fight. Firefighters say this home had three layers on the roof making getting at the flames difficult.