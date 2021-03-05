Chilling images have been released of the last minutes before the scallop dragger Atlantic Destiny slipped beneath the waves earlier this week.

Photos taken by Jaylon Brownbridge of the Canadian Coast Guard, first show the 43 metre long vessel on its side, an inflatable life raft near by. Not long after, the vessel goes down by the stern, leaving only the bow left above water.

Other images released by the U.S. Coast Guard show the vessel on fire, still afloat and the rescue of some of the 31 crew members.

The fishing vessel caught fire about 220 km off the coast of Yarmouth, N.S. Tuesday night. While the crew were able to knock down the fire in the engine room, they were unable to control the flooding and were forced to abandon ship.

The rescue operation was hampered by high winds and 6 to 8 metre high seas. The vessel’s owner, Newfoundland based Ocean Choice International had high praise for rescuers who were able to save all 31 crew just hours before it sank. The wreckage is believed to be unsalvageable, in deep water off the Continental Shelf.

The Transportation Safety Board is trying to determine why the vessel went down.