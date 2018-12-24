For everybody who got their Christmas shopping done, Monday was a time to relax. But for those still looking for last-minute gifts, Christmas Eve was anything but relaxing. NTV’s Gerri Lynn Mackey reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.