Larry Wellman died of a single shotgun blast to the lower abdomen, Dr. Simon Avis testified Wednesday. The chief medical examiner was on the stand at the Brandon Phillips murder trial.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.