He had a love of all things Newfoundland and Labrador, Larry Dohey was a knowledgeable archivists with The Rooms, today the province mourns his passing.

The archivist fell ill Monday night and was taken to hospital, Dohey died at the age of 59.

He was a host on VOCM’s archival moments show, he even had a blog – sharing his historical knowledge, the most recent entry was entered just last week.

The St. Bride’s native has been all around the globe, including a trip to Paris – where in the Notre-Dame Cathedral he found a plaque bearing the Newfoundland coat-of-arms.

Many have taken to social media to express their condolences over Dohey’s sudden death, and to give thanks to a man who had a passion for remembering the province’s history and excitement for its future.