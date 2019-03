A 47-year-old Lark Harbour man has been sentenced to two years in prison for impaired driving causing death.

Walter Alfred Joyce pleaded guilty after he struck and killed a husband and wife while driving drunk on Boxing Day in 2016. Merle Sheppard, 59, and Marilyn Sheppard, 51, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Joyce was the brother-in-law of Marilyn Sheppard. He now lives in Fort McMurray, Alta., and is banned from driving for two years.