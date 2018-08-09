Hundreds of people lined the streets in Goulds this morning to remember the life of nine-year-old Nevaeh Denine.

Loved by the entire province, she lost her battle with cancer earlier this week. She was diagnosed with neuroblastoma at an early age. With the help of her family, she started a lemonade stand, raising thousands of dollars for children with cancer.

This morning, tears flowed as hundreds of people gathered to witness the funeral procession, and visit St. Kevin’s for Nevaeh’s funeral. People turned out in all kinds of vehicles, including classic cars and transport trucks – all to say goodbye to a little girl who touched so many lives.

The people of this province will also pay tribute to the champion for cancer by wearing yellow today. Also, Confederation Building will be lit in the warm color tonight, of course symbolizing lemons.