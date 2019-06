Premier Dwight Ball says the window is closing for work to happen on methylmercury at Muskrat Falls, but he’s not conceding that it’s too late to cap the wetlands, as recommended by an independent expert advisory committee. That’s despite evidence at the Muskrat Falls inquiry that the clock had run out for mitigation work. Torngat Mountains MHA Lela Evans is calling it a case of deliberate inaction by the provincial government. NTV’s Michael Connors reports.

