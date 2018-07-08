A 40 year-old man from Labrador City is accused of impersonating a peace officer and has been arrested. He was taken into custody on Saturday following an accident on Grenfell Drive. Near 3 p.m. RNC responded to the two vehicle collision. Upon arrival, it was discovered that one of the drivers had allegedly identified himself as a law enforcement officer. The male faces charges of imprudent driving, backing a vehicle while unsafe to do so and two counts of personating a peace officer. He is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

