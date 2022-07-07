A late-evening house fire in Kilbride has caused the home considerable damage, and displaced its residents.

At about 9:45 p.m. fire crews with the St. John’s Regional Fire Department (SJRFD) responded to multiple calls of a house fire on Cape Pine Street in the west end of St. John’s. When firefighters arrived they found heavy fire at the rear corner of the two-unit home.

It was initially thought one person may be have been trapped in the home. SJRFD Acting Platoon Chief AJ St. Croix stated when the occupant of the basement apartment tried to leave their room to escape they were met with a wall of fire. They instead were able to escape to safety through a window. St. Croix emphasized the importance of having two ways out of any basement bedroom, including a window large enough through which one could escape.

Two occupants of the main-level apartment were also able to escape the blaze. Paramedics assessed all three residents of the home, and while they all suffered minor smoke inhalation, none were taken to hospital.

It took firefighters nearly two hours to completely extinguish the fire. Crews cut holes into the roof and into exterior walls to find and douse hot spots. The home suffered significant smoke damage throughout, and extensive fire damage at the rear of the dwelling.