Breakfast is the most important meal of the day – and students all across the province will be celebrating just that this week.

Students and staff at East Point Elementary gathered this morning to officially launch the beginning of Kids Eat Smart Week, which runs September 30 – October 4, 2019.

Currently in Newfoundland and Labrador there are 255 Kids Eat Smart Clubs operating with the assistance of more than 6,000 volunteers who serve over 31,000 meals every school day.

This morning TD Canada donated $25,000 to the Kids Eat Smart Foundation.