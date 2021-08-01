For the last fifteen months dancing has been forbidden due to Covid-19 regulations. That left the local traditional dance community tapping their toes in anticipation for a day when they could once again swing a partner ’round and round.

That exact time was midnight last night. With vaccine counts on the rise and COVID-19 cases remaining low, Dr. Janice Fitzgerald gave the go-ahead on Friday to resume dancing at midnight August 1st.

Tonya Kearley-Russell, who founded “Dance Up!”, an evening of coming together to dance along with husband Kelly Russell and other local musicians, and a small army of dancers were chomping at the bit to hit the floor.

So, in a gravel lot across the street from the Peter Easton Pub, where Kelly and company play weekly, calls from the floor boss once again directed dancers around the makeshift dance floor.

After the dust has settled, Kearley-Russell stated it was great to get out and move once again, and do it with a sense of community. Dance Up! has been planning gatherings, some at conventions and festivals, for around thirty years. Despite wanting to dance again tomorrow, they’re hopeful that dancing once again becomes a regular part of their lives.