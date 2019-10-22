Liberal Ken McDonald has been re-elected as the Member of Parliament in the district of Avalon.

Ken McDonald’s supporters give a cheer as the Liberal incumbent in Avalon is declared elected.@NTVNewsNL pic.twitter.com/fu64gpiYpa — David Salter (@DavidSalterNTV) October 22, 2019

McDonald first took the seat in the Avalon district as part of the Liberal wave in the 2015 federal election, which saw all seats in the province turn red.

Before moving towards federal politics Mcdonald was the mayor of Conception Bay South.

Ken Mcdonald ran against Conservative Matthew Chapman, NDP’s Lea Mary Movelle and the Green Party’s star candidate in the this province, Greg Malone.