Kayla Reid returning home from Costa Rica after family raises concerns of ‘cult’

Kayla Jean Reid is coming home.

The 21-year-old Corner Brook woman has been living in Costa Rica with a group called the “Etherians”, which Reid’s family have called a cult. She appeared in another Facebook video Tuesday with the leader of the group, Eligio Bishop, who calls himself Natureboy.

Bishop said Reid is going home, while disputing the negative media attention focused on his group. He said he’s doing good work, cleansing the world of its “cancer”.

NTV News has heard from Kayla Reid’s family. They say they are overjoyed that Reid is coming home, but there is no exact date.