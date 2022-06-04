Rescue personnel from both Goulds and St. John’s Regional Fire departments, along with RNC and Eastern Health, were called to Second Pond in Goulds shortly before noon Saturday.

Two kayakers were travelling together. They were wearing life jackets and had a call phone in case of an emergency. When one kayaker was thrown in the water, the other was able to call for help. Officials are crediting this as an example of being prepared.

Heavy winds kept them from reaching safety and the fire department’s cold water rescue team was called in. With the help of a boat already on the pond and a rescue boat, firefighters were able to reach the kayakers and bring them to safety.

One man was taken to hospital to be treated for what has been described as mild hypothermia. The second man did not require medical attention.