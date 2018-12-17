Former premier Kathy Dunderdale took the stand Monday at the Muskrat Falls inquiry.

Dunderdale was natural resources minster when the project was first announced in 2010 and she was premier when it was sanctioned in 2012. She is the final witness for Phase One of the Muskrat Falls inquiry, which is looking at what happened before the project was sanctioned. Phase Two will look at how the costs escalated after the project was sanctioned.

Dunderdale’s testimony is schedule to run until Thursday. The proceedings of the inquiry can be viewed online here: https://www.muskratfallsinquiry.ca/webcast/.