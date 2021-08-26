Newfoundland and Labrador’s own Katarina Roxon finished 4th in the 100m breaststroke final in the Tokyo Paralympic Games on Thursday morning.

Roxon is originally from Kippens, N.L. She narrowly missed the podium on Thursday with a time of 1:25:73.

🇨🇦Katarina Roxon finishes 4th in the 100-m breaststroke SB8 with a time of 1:25.73!#Swimming #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/6udWs811kY — Swimming Canada / Natation Canada (@SwimmingCanada) August 26, 2021

At age 15, she was the youngest Canadian swimmer on the Beijing 2008 Canadian Paralympic Team.

At the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games, Roxon brought home her first Paralympic medal, a gold in the 100-m breaststroke in Canadian record time. She was also on the 2008 and 2012 team.

Katarina Roxon will compete in three more events in this years Tokyo Paralympic Games.