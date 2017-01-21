Kaetlyn Osmond wins third national figure skating title

Kaetlyn Osmond of Marystown won her third national women’s figure skating title on Saturday.

Osmond, 21, finished with 219.66 points to take the gold medal at the Canadian championships in Ottawa. Gabrielle Daleman of Newmarket, Ont., was second with 211.09, while defending champion Alaine Chartrand of Prescott, Ont., who sprained her right ankle in practice earlier in the week, scored 182.07 for third.

Osmond won a silver medal in the team figure skating event at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.