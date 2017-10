Marystown’s Kaetlyn Osmond won the women’s singles title Saturday at Skate Canada International in Regina.

The 21-year-old Olympic silver medalist scored 212.91 for the victory, despite stumbling out of a triple toe loop, then falling on a double Axel.

Russia’s Maria Sotskova scored 192.52 for second, while American Ashley Wagner, who was seventh after the short program, climbed up to bronze with 183.94.